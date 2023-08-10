Home
Maharashtra: One killed, seven injured as truck hits several vehicles due to brake failure

The accident, which occurred in the morning, led to a pile-up on the Katraj-Kondhwa Road.
Last Updated 10 August 2023, 17:20 IST

One person was killed and at least seven others suffered injuries after a truck rammed into several vehicles due to a brake failure in Pune city of Maharashtra on Thursday, police said.

The accident, which occurred in the morning, led to a pile-up on the Katraj-Kondhwa Road, an official said.

'A truck suffered a brake failure, due to which it dashed eight other vehicles near the Kondhwa crematorium on the Katraj-Kondhwa road,' he said.

One 43-year-old man, identified as Prashant Chore, was killed in the accident and seven others sustained injuries, he added.

The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital, he said.

An offence against the truck driver was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said inspector Santosh Sonawane of Kondhwa police station.

(Published 10 August 2023, 17:20 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraAccident

