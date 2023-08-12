Home
Maharashtra

Maharashtra: One worker killed, another injured in fire at explosives factory in Nagpur

The incident took place at the company's plant in Siva Sawanga, where waste materials were being burned.
Last Updated 12 August 2023, 13:05 IST

A worker was killed and another injured in a fire at the factory of the Economic Explosives Limited (EEL) in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place around 7.30 am at the company's plant in Siva Sawanga, where waste materials were being burned, an official from EEL told PTI.

The burning of the waste materials caused an explosion, in which two workers were injured, he said.

One of the workers who sustained severe burns died later in the day, while his colleague suffered 40 per cent burns and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the official said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishal Anand said Pratik Khadatkar (21) was killed in the fire and the other injured employee is in treatment.

The police will register a case of accidental death and probe the incident, he said.

(Published 12 August 2023, 13:05 IST)
