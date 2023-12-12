Maharashtra Opposition demands caste census in the mould of Bihar

Nagpur: Vijay Wadettiwar, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative assembly on Tuesday demanded the state government to carry out a caste-based census on the lines of Bihar.

He was speaking in the assembly during the ongoing winter session of the state legislature here. "The Maharashtra government should carry out a caste-wise census in the state on the lines of the Bihar government. We are not opposed to any particular community getting benefits of quota," he said.

"The census should find out how backward people are there in every community in the state," he said.