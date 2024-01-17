Maharashtra Opposition slams BJP over shifting of Filmfare Awards to Gujarat

Mumbai: With the next edition of Filmfare Awards set to be hosted in Gujarat, Maharashtra opposition parties have slammed BJP for shifting relevant things to the neighbouring state.

This year, the 69th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2024 partnered by Gujarat Tourism, will be held at GIFT City at Gandhinagar on January 27 and 28.

Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar flagged the issue in the Assembly.

“It is an attempt to reduce the importance of Mumbai and take the film industry out of the city. This decision will hurt the business of cine workers,” said Wadettiwar.

“Bollywood and Mumbai have an unbreakable relationship. This is an attempt to reduce the importance of Mumbai. This will surely have a big impact on the actors, employees and businesses in our state that are dependent on this sector,” he said.

NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said Gujarat is “stealing” everything from Mumbai and Maharashtra since the last couple of years.

“Big-ticket projects were stolen from Maharashtra last year. Now, the latest is the prestigious Filmfare Awards. Gujarat government’s invitation to Filmfare is just another ploy to strip off the prestige of Mumbai and Maharashtra,” he alleged.

The NCP leader slammed Eknath Shinde-led Maha Yuti government for remaining silent.