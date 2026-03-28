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Maharashtra: Palghar 'godman' accused of rape held in Pune

Police said that the woman first came in contact with the accused on Facebook in 2023.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 03:41 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 03:41 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimegodman

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