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Maharashtra: Palghar ‘godman’ booked for rape; complainant mustered courage after Kharat case

Police said the woman, a Pune resident, first came into contact with the accused through Facebook in 2023.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 06:57 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 06:57 IST
India NewsCrimerapeMaharshtra

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