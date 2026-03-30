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Maharashtra: Parth Pawar meets Raj Thackeray ahead of Baramati by-polls

What emerged from the meeting is unknown, and neither Raj nor Parth has spoken to the media.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 11:00 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 11:00 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraRaj Thackeray

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