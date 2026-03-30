<p>Mumbai: In a development that surprised <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>’s political circles, newly-elected Rajya Sabha member Parth Pawar, the son of the late Ajit Pawar and Deputy Chief Minister and NCP National President Sunetra Pawar, met MNS founder-president Raj Thackeray on Monday. </p><p>What emerged from the meeting is unknown, and neither Raj nor Parth has spoken to the media.</p>.NCP legislators voice support for party's merger with NCP (SP).<p>The meeting takes place days after NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar met Raj and briefed him on the details he had collected regarding the 28 January plane crash in Baramati, in which Ajit Pawar, the then Deputy Chief Minister and NCP National President, was killed and urged him to ensure an FIR is registered in the case.</p><p>After Ajit Pawar's death, his sons Parth and Jay have emerged as key players in the party, calling the shots on several issues. </p><p>The meeting also coincides with the forthcoming by-election to the Baramati seat, which Sunetra Pawar will contest. </p><p>The NCP has sought a CBI probe into the plane crash. </p>