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Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra pitches Gadchiroli as future green steel hub, seeks six iron ore mines from Centre

The demand assumes significance as Gadchiroli is increasingly being projected as Maharashtra's next industrial growth frontier
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 17:39 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 17:39 IST
India NewsMaharshtraGadchiroli

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