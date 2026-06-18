Maharashtra pitches Gadchiroli as future green steel hub, seeks six iron ore mines from Centre

<p>Mumbai<strong>: </strong><a href="http://deccanherald/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> has stepped up its ambitions to transform Gadchiroli from a former Left-wing extremism-affected district into one of India's largest steel manufacturing centres. </p><p>Chief Minister <a href="http://deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> urged the Centre to allocate six iron ore mines in the district to the Maharashtra State Mining Corporation (MSMC).</p><p>At a high-level meeting with Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy in Mumbai on Thursday, Fadnavis said the proposed allocation would help Maharashtra emerge as the country's leading green steel hub, attract investments worth nearly Rs 3lakh crore and generate large-scale employment in one of the state's most underdeveloped regions.</p>.From Maoist heartland to global classroom: Gadchiroli students head to Australia under LMEL initiative.<p><br>The demand assumes significance as Gadchiroli is increasingly being projected as Maharashtra's next industrial growth frontier, driven by abundant reserves of high-grade iron ore, coal, limestone and water resources, coupled with improving security conditions following the decline of Naxal activity in the region.</p><p>"The ecosystem for a large integrated steel industry is already taking shape in Gadchiroli. If the six mines are allotted to the state corporation, they can be operationalised within the next few years and contribute significantly to India's steel production capacity by 2030," Fadnavis said.</p><p>According to the Chief Minister, the state has set a target of producing 50 million tonnes of iron ore annually by 2030, which would provide a critical raw material base for the steel industry. He argued that direct allocation to the state corporation could accelerate mine development compared to conventional auction routes.</p><p>The push comes at a time when several major steel producers, including Tata Steel and JSW Steel, have announced investment plans in Maharashtra. The state government is also working on creating an integrated logistics network linking Gadchiroli with Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and the upcoming Vadhavan Port, alongside rail connectivity and freight corridors linked to the Samruddhi Mahamarg.</p><p>Officials said the long-term vision is to create a complete steel value chain in eastern Maharashtra, enabling the state to emerge as a major exporter of steel and green steel products.</p><p>Fadnavis also argued that the integrated industrial ecosystem being developed in Gadchiroli could potentially lower steel production costs and improve India's competitiveness in global markets.</p><p>The Chief Minister pointed out that while over 500 mining blocks have been auctioned across the country, only a fraction have become operational, partly because high premiums often make projects commercially unviable. Allocation through the state mining corporation, he said, could ensure faster development and transparent mineral supply to steel producers.</p><p>The meeting also reviewed issues related to coal production, mining clearances and power generation.</p><p>For Maharashtra, the proposal is part of a broader effort to reposition Gadchiroli from a conflict-hit district into an industrial powerhouse, with mining, steel and logistics expected to drive the next phase of economic growth in the region.</p>