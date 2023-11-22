Maharashtra Police arrest 8 anti-mining Adivasi leaders, lathi charge protestors, destroy huts: Report

The Maharashtra Police, on November 20 arrested eight prominent Adivasi leaders who were involved in an anti-mining agitation that had been ongoing for 250 days.

This agitation was in opposition to six proposed iron mines owned by companies such as Jindal Steel and Lloyd Steel, which were planned to be established in the Surajgarh hills of Gadchiroli district.

The protest had garnered support from approximately 1,000 residents from over 70 Adivasi villages surrounding the area since March 2023.

According to Lalsu Nogoti, an advocate and leader of the Damkondawahi Bachao Andolan, police forces arrived at the main protest site in Todgatta on the morning of November 20.