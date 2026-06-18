Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra Police provide Y-Plus security to six rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs

These MPs did not attend a crucial parliamentary party meeting of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party in Delhi on Thursday, indicating a formal breach.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 12:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 June 2026, 12:14 IST
India NewsMaharashtraShiv Sena (UBT)

Follow us on :

Follow Us