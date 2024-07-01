Maharashtra Police register 1st FIR under new criminal law in Sawantwadi

Mumbai: The first FIR in Maharashtra under the new Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) was registered by the Sawantwadi police in Sindhudurg district on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in the state assembly.

He did not give details of the case.

Three new criminal laws came into effect on Monday, bringing far-reaching changes in India's criminal justice system. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, said in the House that the first FIR under the new criminal law provisions was registered at 2.19 am at the Sawantwadi police station.