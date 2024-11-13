Home
Maharashtra: Posing as vigilance officers, five men dupe trader of Rs 25 lakh citing poll code breach

Assembly polls in Maharashtra will be held on November 20 and the election code of conduct is in force at present.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 08:57 IST

Published 13 November 2024, 08:57 IST
