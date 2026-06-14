Maharashtra: Pune to have alternate-day water supply from June 15

<p>Mumbai: With El Niño disrupting and weakening the southwest monsoon, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced alternate-day water supply across the city starting Monday. </p><p>The decision comes in the wake of water-levels receding Khadakwasla Dam Chain which supplies drinking water to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pune">Pune</a> city and suburbs. </p>.After Delhi, Pune protests, CJP's founder Abhijeet Dipke to press for Education Minister's resignation at Lucknow protest .<p>The announcement was made by Mayor Manjusha Nagpure, who was accompanied by the Leader of the House Ganesh Bidkar, Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale and Additional Municipal Commissioner Pavneet Kaur. </p><p>The Khadakwasla Dam currently holds around 5 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water, of which only 3 TMC is available for Pune's use. </p><p>The PMC also announced a series of measures to conserve water considering the emerging monsoon situation—which include closure of swimming pools and vehicle washing centres. </p>.'Accountability must be fixed': Cockroach Janta Party founder Dipke launches nationwide campaign from Pune, seeks Pradhan's removal.<p>Localities like Shivajinagar, Aundh, Baner, Balewadi, Bavdhan, Pashan and Karve Nagar may be affected. </p><p>The Pune city’s daily demand is around Pune's daily demand estimated at roughly 1,500 MLD (million litres per day). </p>