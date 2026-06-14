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Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra: Pune to have alternate-day water supply from June 15

The decision comes in the wake of water-levels receding Khadakwasla Dam Chain which supplies drinking water to Pune city and suburbs.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 14:48 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 14:48 IST
India NewsMaharashtraPune

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