Maharashtra PWD informed Navy about rust on Shivaji statue six days before collapse

“You have installed a statue of Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot fort. The statue's artist, Jaydeep Apte, undertook some repair works in June.” “The exposure to the ocean winds and rains has resulted in the nuts and bolts—used for fixing the statue on the fort—catching the rust. The whole statue now looks highly unpleasant,” the PWD engineer stated in the letter, the copy of which is with PTI.