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Maharashtra records highest number of 24,171 cases in crimes against children; tops charts with 12,994 kidnapping cases in 2024

The report points to a worrying long-term trend, with crimes against children nearly doubling over the past decade.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 11:08 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 11:08 IST
India NewsCrime Against Womencrime against childrenNCRBKidnappingMaharastra

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