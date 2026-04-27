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Maharashtra reels under heat

While on Sunday, Akola in the Vidarbha region recorded 46.9 degrees Celsius, on Monday, Nandurbar in Khandesh-North Maharashtra reported 45.2 degrees Celsius.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 15:22 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 15:22 IST
India NewsMaharashtraTemperatureHeat

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