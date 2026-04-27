<p>Mumbai: The central Indian landscape of Vidarbha in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> is reeling under intense heat with the mercury shooting over 45 degrees Celsius at some places.</p><p>While on Sunday, Akola in the Vidarbha region recorded 46.9 degrees Celsius, on Monday, Nandurbar in Khandesh-North Maharashtra reported 45.2 degrees Celsius. </p><p>“Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets in the districts of Marathwada. Hot and humid conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets in the districts of North Konkan,” the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said in its forecast for Tuesday. </p>.Jyotiraditya Scindia has an age-old advice to beat the heat-Keep an onion in your pocket!.<p>The maximum temperature very likely to be between 42-44 degree Celsius over interior parts of Maharashtra. </p><p>In Mumbai, the temperature was around 33-34 degrees Celsius.</p><p>“The city witnessed heat wave conditions in March 2026. Even, the Santacruz observatory had breached the 40 degree Celsius mark on 10 March. However, in the month of April, the city has recorded the highest maximum of 36 degree Celsius on 14 April. The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/temperature">temperature</a> exceeded 35 degrees Celsius on three consecutive days between 23-25 April. The airport observatory was back to the normal temperature of 33.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Similar records are likely for the next few days this week,” according to Skymet Weather. </p>.Maharashtra's Akola hottest in India at 46.9 degree Celsius; Kerala reels under intense heat.<p>A strong anticyclonic circulation is marked over the deep Arabian Sea off the Konkan Coast, in the lower levels. “This feature is pushing strong northwesterly winds along the coastline. This is also facilitating the early onset of sea breeze over the capital city. Sea breeze is in excess of 30 km/h during the forenoon, afternoon, and evening hours. This is likely to continue for the next 3-4 days. This pattern is suppressing any sharp rise in temperature. No heat wave is expected during the remaining days of April,” it added. </p>