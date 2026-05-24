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Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra residence of Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke given police protection

'We have given round-the-clock general police protection to Abhijeet Dipke's residence located in MIDC Waluj area,' Pankaj Atulkar told.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 08:54 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 08:54 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtra

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