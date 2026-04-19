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Maharashtra RTO official gets threat call from ‘Bishnoi gang’ while on Bengaluru visit; FIR registered

The caller accused him of harassing auto drivers and withholding files related to agents and claimed the issue had reached the Delhi office.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 20:18 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 20:18 IST
BengaluruMaharashtraLawrence BishnoiRTO

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