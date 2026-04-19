Maharashtra RTO official gets threat call from ‘Bishnoi gang’ while on Bengaluru visit; FIR registered

<p>Bengaluru: Soladevanahalli police have registered an FIR after a Maharashtra RTO official received a threat call from a person claiming to be associated with the 'Bishnoi gang', allegedly warning him to stop action linked to disputes over auto-rickshaw permit allocations.</p>.<p>According to police, the complainant, Prasad Shivadas Nalavade, posted at the Mira-Bhayandar sub-regional transport office in Thane, had been tasked with verifying permits issued over the past decade. On April 12, while attending a road safety event in Bengaluru, Nalavade received a call from an unidentified number. The caller accused him of harassing auto drivers and withholding files related to agents and claimed the issue had reached the Delhi office. The caller warned him to enhance his security, stating that details of his family had been collected.</p>.Man arrested for threatening to blow up Bengaluru metro station.<p>A senior police officer told DH that the caller spoke in Hindi. A zero FIR was registered at Kashigaon station in Maharashtra and later transferred to Soladevanahalli station. </p>