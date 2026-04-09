<p>Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A man allegedly murdered his wife while she was at work at a fuel pump in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/maharashtra-india">Maharashtra</a>'s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday, a police official said.</p>.<p>Satyam Gawande wanted to remarry and asked his wife Pooja Gawande to leave him, which she refused, leading to a quarrel, the Karmad police station official said.</p>.Gajuwaka murder case: Married Navy staffer killed girlfriend in friend's flat, wheeled body in trolley suitcase.<p>"The incident took place at 12:30pm at a fuel pump in Karmad, some 25 kilometres from city limits, where she worked. Satyam slit Pooja's throat, killing her instantly. He has been arrested for murder. Further probe into the case is underway," the official added.</p>.<p>The CCTV footage of the fuel pump, which showed the incident, went viral on social media during the day. </p>