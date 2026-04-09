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Maharashtra: Seeking remarriage, man kills wife at fuel pump after she refuses to leave him

Satyam Gawande wanted to remarry and asked his wife Pooja Gawande to leave him, which she refused, leading to a quarrel, the Karmad police station official said.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 15:18 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 15:18 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrime

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