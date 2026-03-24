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Maharashtra shifts 25 leopards to Vantara, triggers conservation concerns

State Forest Minister Ganesh Naik informed the Maharashtra legislature on Tuesday that the transfer was carried out following a request to the Reliance Foundation to accommodate the animals.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 11:04 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 11:04 IST
India NewsMaharashtraleopard

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