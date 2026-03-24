<p>Mumbai: In a move likely to trigger debate among conservationists and policymakers, the Maharashtra government has relocated 25 leopards to Vantara, an animal rescue, care and rehabilitation facility set up by the Reliance Foundation in Gujarat’s Jamnagar district.</p><p>State Forest Minister Ganesh Naik informed the Maharashtra legislature on Tuesday that the transfer was carried out following a request to the Reliance Foundation to accommodate the animals. “Twenty-five leopards have already been relocated to the Vantara facility,” he said.</p><p>The state has signed an agreement to translocate a total of 50 leopards to the facility, citing a rise in human–leopard conflicts across several regions. Officials noted that Pune district alone has recorded the trapping of around 150 leopards from conflict-prone areas in recent years.</p>.Maharashtra: Forest dept urges tourists to avoid strong perfumes, loud noises to prevent bee attacks in Ajanta Caves.<p>The development came to light during discussions on amendments to the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The Maharashtra Cabinet has also cleared a proposal urging the Centre to downgrade the leopard’s status from Schedule I to Schedule II under the Act—an administrative move aimed at easing procedures for managing animals involved in conflict situations.</p><p>Naik said the leopard population in the state has increased significantly, claiming a nearly fourfold rise over the past decade. He also pointed to a surge in tiger numbers—from 101 about seven to eight years ago to 444 at present—as an indicator of successful conservation efforts, though it has also intensified human–wildlife interface pressures.</p><p>However, the decision to relocate leopards over long distances has drawn criticism from environmental groups and wildlife experts, who warn that such interventions may be counterproductive.</p><p>According to the NatConnect Foundation, leopards are highly location-sensitive animals that depend on intimate knowledge of their habitat, including prey movement, water sources and safe cover within established home ranges.</p><p>NatConnect director B N Kumar pointed out that the Maharashtra Forest Department had previously acknowledged this ecological reality. “Most of the 20 leopards rescued from conflict zones in Ahilyanagar were released back into familiar habitats,” he said, questioning the shift in strategy.</p><p>Conservationist Jyoti Nadkarni cautioned that relocating leopards far from their native territories could jeopardize their survival. “Displaced animals are forced into unfamiliar terrain where food sources, shelter and territorial dynamics are uncertain,” she said.</p><p>Experts also flagged broader ecological pressures—shrinking forest cover, fragmented wildlife corridors, expanding human settlements along forest fringes, unmanaged waste and a growing population of stray animals—as factors pushing wildlife into closer contact with humans.</p><p>Research by the Wildlife Conservation Society–India and independent experts indicates that relocated leopards often travel long distances in search of territory or attempt to return to their original habitats. Such movements can increase the likelihood of human encounters, potentially aggravating rather than reducing conflict.</p><p>The translocation plan, while intended as a mitigation measure, has thus reignited a long-standing debate over the effectiveness of relocating large carnivores versus managing coexistence within shared landscapes.</p>