Maharashtra: Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande files complaint against Bigg Boss OTT over inappropriate content

Mumbai: Shiv Sena Secretary and Spokesperson and member of the MLC Dr Manisha Kayande has approached Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar demanding immediate action against the show Bigg Boss OTT season 3.

Dr Kayande, along with members of the Shiv Sena Mahila Aghadi, met the Mumbai Police Commissioner on Monday to express concerns over the content aired in the episode of Bigg Boss OTT season 3 on July 18, 2024.

She highlighted that the episode depicted actors engaging in lewd and offensive behaviour, which she described as trampling social values and crossing the boundaries of family relationships.

Dr Kayande specifically mentioned Bigg Boss contestants Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik, criticising them for their inappropriate conduct.