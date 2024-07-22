Maharashtra: Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande files complaint against Bigg Boss OTT over inappropriate content

Mumbai: Shiv Sena Secretary and Spokesperson and member of the MLC Dr Manisha Kayande has approached Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar demanding immediate action against the show Bigg Boss OTT season 3.
Dr Kayande, along with members of the Shiv Sena Mahila Aghadi, met the Mumbai Police Commissioner on Monday to express concerns over the content aired in the episode of Bigg Boss OTT season 3 on July 18, 2024.
She highlighted that the episode depicted actors engaging in lewd and offensive behaviour, which she described as trampling social values and crossing the boundaries of family relationships.
Dr Kayande specifically mentioned Bigg Boss contestants Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik, criticising them for their inappropriate conduct.
She emphasised that the show has crossed all acceptable limits, stating, "Even children watch this show, and the messages conveyed by figures like Armaan Malik impact the minds of viewers."
She has called for the immediate cessation of the show and demanded strict action against its producers and the CEO of the broadcasting company. She has requested the Commissioner of Police to investigate whether the episode has gone viral on various social media platforms and to take appropriate legal action under relevant sections of the IPC against those involved.
Additionally, Dr Kayande plans to meet the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting to advocate for bringing OTT content under the purview of censorship.
