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Maharashtra signs MoU with Cleveland Clinic-led consortium for $1.2 billion Navi Mumbai MediCity

Officials said the MediCity would be developed as an integrated healthcare cluster with global standards in clinical care, research, training and innovation.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 18:29 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 18:29 IST
MaharashtraHealthcareNavi MumbaiMoU

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