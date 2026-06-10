Maharashtra signs MoU with Cleveland Clinic-led consortium for $1.2 billion Navi Mumbai MediCity

<p>Mumbai: In a move aimed at positioning Maharashtra as a global healthcare and medical innovation hub, the state government on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with US-based Cleveland Clinic, Brookfield Asset Management and Arodhan Health City to develop the Navi Mumbai International MediCity (NMIMC), a large-scale healthcare, research and education ecosystem near the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).</p><p>The proposed project will attract an estimated investment of USD 1.2 billion (over Rs 10,000 crore) and is expected to generate around 10,000 jobs. Spread across 250 acres, the MediCity will integrate advanced healthcare services, medical education, biomedical research, artificial intelligence, genomics and innovation under a single platform.</p><p>Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the agreement as a "historic milestone" and said the project aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a global destination for healthcare and medical research under the "Heal in India" initiative.</p>.6 women develop complications after C-section deliveries at Bikaner hospital; probe ordered.<p>"With Cleveland Clinic as the anchor partner, Maharashtra is creating a world-class ecosystem that combines patient care, research, innovation and medical education at an unprecedented scale," Fadnavis said after witnessing the signing ceremony.</p><p>The event was attended by Cleveland Clinic Chief Executive Officer Dr Tomislav Mihaljevic, Dr Sameer Kapadia, Chairman of Cardiovascular Medicine, Cleveland Clinic board member and ArcelorMittal Executive Chairman Lakshmi Mittal, and Dr Falcone, President of Emerging Markets.</p><p>Cleveland Clinic is among the world's most reputed non-profit academic medical centres and is consistently ranked among the top hospitals globally. Its entry into India through the Navi Mumbai project is expected to significantly strengthen the country's growing medical tourism and specialised healthcare sectors.</p><p>Officials said the MediCity would be developed as an integrated healthcare cluster with global standards in clinical care, research, training and innovation. The strategic location near the NMIA and the planned Third Mumbai is expected to improve international accessibility and support the project's ambition of attracting patients, researchers and healthcare professionals from across the world.</p><p>The initiative comes amid increasing efforts by Indian states to attract investments in healthcare infrastructure and life sciences. Industry experts say the project could emerge as one of the largest healthcare-led urban developments in South Asia and reinforce Maharashtra's position as a leading destination for medical services, biotechnology and health-tech investments.</p><p>The project is expected to be developed in phases over the coming years.</p>