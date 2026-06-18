Maharashtra signs pact with German firm to boost global convention business

<p>Mumbai: In a move aimed at positioning Maharashtra as a leading destination for global business events, the state tourism department on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Germany-based consultancy Jochen Witt Consulting (JWC GmbH), a recognised player in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) sector.</p><p>The agreement, signed between the Maharashtra Convention Bureau (MCB) and JWC GmbH, is expected to help the state attract international conventions, exhibitions and corporate events to Mumbai and other cities, while strengthening Maharashtra's presence in the global business tourism market.</p>.BMC water curbs raise concerns for Mumbai's housing delivery pipeline.<p>The MoU was signed in Mumbai in the presence of Additional Chief Secretary (Tourism) Sanjay Khandare, Deputy Secretary Vijay Powar, and representatives of JWC GmbH, including Chairman Jochen Witt, Partner Sebastian Witt, and Executive Director (India & Southeast Asia) Vijay Sharma.</p><p>Under the partnership, JWC will provide strategic support to the Maharashtra Convention Bureau in areas such as convention bidding, event acquisition, stakeholder engagement, destination marketing and long-term MICE sector development.</p><p>"Maharashtra has the infrastructure, talent and ambition required to emerge as a global convention destination. With JWC's expertise, we are better equipped to convert that potential into tangible economic outcomes," Khandare said.</p><p>The Maharashtra Convention Bureau has been established by the state government to promote Maharashtra as a preferred destination for international conferences, exhibitions and corporate events. </p><p>Officials said the initiative forms part of a broader strategy to diversify tourism revenues and strengthen the state's service economy.</p><p>JWC GmbH, headquartered in Cologne, Germany, specialises in the MICE industry and has worked with convention bureaus and destinations across several countries.</p><p>"Maharashtra possesses the ingredients required to become a major international MICE hub, including strong economic growth, government support and a rapidly expanding business events ecosystem," said Jochen Witt, Chairman and Partner of JWC GmbH.</p>.From the ground | From guns to mines: Life of former Naxals in Maharshtra's Gadchiroli .<p>Tourism officials said attracting large-scale international events could generate economic benefits through higher visitor spending, job creation, hospitality demand and investments in supporting infrastructure.</p><p>The agreement comes as states across India seek to expand their share of the growing business tourism market, with Mumbai already emerging as one of the country's leading convention and exhibition centres.</p><p>Officials said the collaboration would also help Maharashtra compete more effectively with established international convention destinations and strengthen its position in the global MICE industry.</p>