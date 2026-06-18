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Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra signs pact with German firm to boost global convention business

Officials said the initiative forms part of a broader strategy to diversify tourism revenues and strengthen the state's service economy.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 08:59 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 08:59 IST
India NewsTourismMaharashtrapact

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