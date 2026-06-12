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Maharashtra: Solapur hotel management institute opens admissions for 2026

The initiative comes amid growing emphasis on tourism as a major driver of employment generation in Maharashtra.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 20:52 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 20:52 IST
India NewsEducationMaharashtrahospitality

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