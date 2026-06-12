Maharashtra: Solapur hotel management institute opens admissions for 2026

<p>Mumbai: As <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> seeks to build a skilled workforce for its expanding tourism and hospitality sector, the state-run Shree Swami Samarth Maharashtra Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (SSMIHMCT) in Solapur has opened admissions for the new academic year while launching a faculty recruitment drive to strengthen its academic infrastructure.</p><p>The initiative comes amid growing emphasis on tourism as a major driver of employment generation in Maharashtra. With increasing investments in pilgrimage tourism, heritage circuits, eco-tourism, coastal tourism and hospitality infrastructure, demand for trained professionals in hotels, restaurants, travel services and allied sectors is expected to rise significantly over the coming years.</p>.Notorious cyberfraud kingpin deported from Thailand, handed over to Maharashtra Police.<p>Established under the Tourism Department of the Maharashtra government, the institute was inaugurated in July 2023 and is affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management (NCHM), New Delhi. Officials said the institute is expected to play a key role in creating industry-ready manpower, particularly from southern Maharashtra and neighbouring regions.</p><p>Admissions have commenced for the three-year Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) programme in Hospitality and Hotel Administration as well as a range of diploma, certificate and skill-development courses.</p><p>Students who have passed Class 12 with a minimum of 45 per cent marks are eligible for admission to the degree programme. The institute is also offering diploma courses in Food Production, Bakery and Confectionery, and Food and Beverage Service, besides programmes in Hotel Operations and Travel and Tourism Management under the Maharashtra State Board of Skill, Vocational Education and Training (MSBSVET).</p><p>In addition, specialised courses under the Skill India initiative, including Front Office Assistant and Pastry Bakery Commis training, are aimed at enhancing employability among young job seekers.</p><p>Alongside admissions, the institute has launched recruitment for teaching and academic positions on an 11-month contractual basis. Vacancies include one Principal, two Senior Lecturers, three Lecturers and three Assistant Lecturers. The appointments are intended to strengthen faculty capacity as the institute expands its academic programmes and student intake.</p><p>The Tourism Department said educational qualifications for all teaching posts will be in accordance with National Council for Hotel Management norms. Applications from eligible candidates are being accepted until June 14.</p><p>Tourism officials believe hospitality education institutions such as SSMIHMCT will be critical in supporting Maharashtra's long-term tourism growth strategy by creating a steady pipeline of trained professionals for the sector.</p><p>The Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department, established in 2016, has been working to integrate cultural preservation with tourism development, viewing the sector as an important contributor to economic growth, entrepreneurship and employment generation across the state.</p><p>Application forms for admissions and faculty recruitment are available on the Maharashtra Tourism Department website, while interview schedules for shortlisted candidates will be announced separately.</p>