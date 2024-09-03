Maharashtra State Transport employees launch strike ahead of Ganesh festival; bus services affected

Mumbai: Ahead of this year's Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the bus services of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) were badly affected as a large section of employees went on a strike demanding a hike in salaries, among other grievances.

During the Ganeshotsav, which is slated to take place between September 7 and 17 this year, lakhs of people across Maharashtra go to their hometowns to celebrate the biggest festival in the state.

The ST buses carry the bulk of the passengers during the Ganesh festival.

As people have already started leaving for their hometowns, the first day of the strike had an adverse impact.

The strike has been called by the Maharashtra State Transport Kamgar Samyukta Kruti Samiti (joint action committee).