Maharashtra takes Ganeshotsav to global stage, to host International Ganesh Festival

In a bid to showcase the country's unique treasures and illustrious heritage on a global stage, the Maharashtra government will host the International Ganesh Festival (IGF 2023) in Mumbai, Pune, Ratnagiri, and Palghar.

The state government believes that it is set to redefine global cultural celebrations with unique initiatives.

In 2023, the 10-day-long Ganeshotsav will be celebrated from September 19-28.

State Tourism Minister Girish Mahajan said that IGF 2023 isn't just about pomp and grandeur. "It's about the soul of Maharashtra, the heartbeat of its people, and the spirit of a nation aiming for self-reliance. We are on the cusp of presenting to the world an unparalleled tapestry of culture, art, and resilience. Through this festival, we hope to magnify our state's and our country's unique treasures on a global stage,” he said in the run up to the festival.