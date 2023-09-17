Maharashtra takes Ganeshotsav to global stage, to host International Ganesh Festival

In a bid to showcase the country's unique treasures and illustrious heritage on a global stage, the Maharashtra government will host the International Ganesh Festival (IGF 2023) in Mumbai, Pune, Ratnagiri, and Palghar.
The state government believes that it is set to redefine global cultural celebrations with unique initiatives.
In 2023, the 10-day-long Ganeshotsav will be celebrated from September 19-28.
State Tourism Minister Girish Mahajan said that IGF 2023 isn't just about pomp and grandeur. "It's about the soul of Maharashtra, the heartbeat of its people, and the spirit of a nation aiming for self-reliance. We are on the cusp of presenting to the world an unparalleled tapestry of culture, art, and resilience. Through this festival, we hope to magnify our state's and our country's unique treasures on a global stage,” he said in the run up to the festival.
“This festival is our clarion call to the world, signalling them to join us at the intersection of ancient traditions and modern celebrations. Through the International Ganesh Festival, we aim to extend an invitation to global travellers, enthusiasts, and connoisseurs of culture to immerse themselves in Maharashtra's vast and profound legacy,” added Radhika Rastogi, Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism.
Destinations earmarked for the festival hold the key to Maharashtra's deep-rooted history and traditions.
In an effort to encapsulate the soul of Maharashtra and offer travellers an experience unlike any other, a Cultural Hub will be established at the Gateway of India, centered around the festival.
The highlights of the Cultural Hub promise an extravaganza for the senses: there will be exhibitions of Sand Art, Mosaic Art, and Scroll Art, along with Projection Mapping on the Gateway of India's facade; cultural performances that narrate tales of the land; hands-on workshops that plunge participants into the world of Maharashtra’s artistry; art and craft exhibitions. The Maharashtra government has taken a commitment of sustainable practices and community engagement for the hub in order to ensure that it not only celebrates, but also respects and conserves the traditions it stands for.