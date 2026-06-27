Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test postponed after paper leak; 3 arrested, SIT probe ordered

<p>Mumbai: Even as the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/neet">NEET-UG</a> paper leak continues to dominate national politics and problems of students, the Maharashtra government postponed Sunday’s Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) after authorities uncovered evidence of a suspected question paper leak.</p><p>The incident appears to have taken place in Thane district.</p><p>At least three persons have been arrested by Saturday night, reports from Thane said. </p><p>Maharashtra Chief Minister<a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis"> Devendra Fadnavis</a>, who is also the state Home Minister has announced a probe by Special Investigation Team (SIT). </p><p>Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is the guardian minister of Thane district, considering invoking the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).</p><p>Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a>, in a post on X, slammed the BJP-led governments at the Centre and Maharashtra. “Another paper leak. Another exam canceled. This time, Maharashtra's TET. The country's education and examination system has been turned into a system of extortion, leaving every youth in the country insecure. This is not just a paper leak, it is the theft of the youth's future,” the Congress MP said. </p><p>After the suspected leak, the Maharashtra State Council of Examination cancelled Sunday’s paper scheduled to be held simultaneously at 1,028 centres across the state and said that the new date will be announced early next week.</p><p>The paper leak was detected and verified swiftly by Bhiwandi Police in Thane district.</p><p>The police have arrested three alleged suspects, two from Bihar and one from Haryana.</p><p>Additional Commissioner of Police Ashok Dudhe said that the question paper was allegedly being ‘sold’ for a staggering Rs 1.50 core, indicating a well-organised racket transcending the state border.</p><p>Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Pawan Bansod received a tip-off and he immediately alerted senior officials who launched a discreet operation to track and apprehend the culprits.</p><p>“An informant tipped us that the accused were travelling from New Delhi to Mumbai carrying copies of the TET question papers. After verification, we laid a trap and arrested the three suspects in Bhiwandi. However, the kingpins behind the racket remain absconding,” Dudhe said.</p><p>The suspect were identified as Rajiv Shah (45) and Akash Kumar (30) both of Patna in Bihar and Dheeraj Kumar (28) of Panipat in Haryana.</p><p>They are under the arrest of Kongaon Police Station in Bhiwandi and face charges under the <a href="https://deccanhreald.com/tags/bns">Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita</a> sections 318(4), 316(5) and 61(2), besides stringent sections of the Maharashtra Examination Act, 2024.</p><p>As news of the paper leak spread like wildfire, thousands of candidates vent their ire before the media persons and on social media, demanding an overhaul of the public examinations monitoring systems and stringent punishment to the accused.</p><p><strong>CJP hits out at government </strong></p><p>Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke slammed the government. “The TET paper leak in Maharashtra has once again made it clear that the BJP government is incapable of conducting any examination in a proper manner. Their focus is solely on political maneuvers, centered on splitting parties and buying out MLAs and MPs,” he said. </p><p>“The government is not bothered. They are busy with breaking political parties. The so-called double-engine regime is to be blamed for the ‘double-leaks’ in such a short time. The education minister must resign,” demanded Dipke.</p><p><strong>Congress reacts</strong></p><p>Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal demanded a thorough probe into the incident. “An immediate, impartial investigation must be conducted and stringent action taken against those responsible. Otherwise, the Congress party will soon launch statewide protests against those playing with the future of young students,” said Sapkal adding that the leak had happened in Thane, the home district of Shinde. </p><p>"Who is providing political protection to this racket that is destroying the hard work, dreams, and future of lakhs of students? On one hand, the government boasts of 'transparent governance,' while on the other, paper leaks have become a regular occurrence. Should students focus on studying, or worry about who has already received the question paper?" Sapkal said.</p><p>"This growing epidemic of paper leaks has caused immense anxiety not only among students but also their parents, yet the government limits itself to token action. There is no alternative but to adopt stringent measures to eradicate this menace. Paper leaks are a grave injustice to sincere, hardworking, and deserving students. The roots of this examination scam must be exposed and eliminated," added Sapkal.</p>