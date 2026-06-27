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Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test postponed after paper leak; 3 arrested, SIT probe ordered

The police have arrested three alleged suspects, two from Bihar and one from Haryana.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 15:07 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 15:07 IST
India NewsMaharashtraAbhijeet Dipke

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