Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test postponed amid 'paper leak' concerns

The council has urged candidates not to rely on rumours and announced that revised dates and updated schedules for the TET 2026 will be published soon on the council's official website.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 10:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 June 2026, 10:22 IST
India NewsMaharashtraThanePaper LeakTET

Follow us on :

Follow Us