<p>Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government is working to establish a sustainable and environment-friendly water transport system to meet the growing transportation needs of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). </p><p>Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed confidence that the Mumbai Water Metro Project would mark the beginning of a new chapter in modern water transportation in India.</p> .<p>As a step towards this, an MoU for the Mumbai Water Metro Project was signed between the Maharashtra Maritime Board and Norway-based maritime technology company Hyke AS. </p><p>The agreement is expected to play a significant role in providing technologically advanced vessels for the Mumbai Water Metro Project and in establishing shipbuilding facilities in Maharashtra. Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Lokesh Chandra, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr. Shrikar Pardeshi, Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister (Investment and Policy) Kaustubh Dhavse, Chief Executive Officer of the Maharashtra Maritime Board Pradeep P., Honorary Consul General of Norway Monica Nagelgaard, Consul General of Sweden Sven Osterberg, and Hyke AS Chairman Charles Pembroke Beers were present on the occasion.</p><p>The MoU was signed by Pradeep P., CEO of the Maharashtra Maritime Board, and Charles Pembroke Beers, Chairman of Hyke AS.</p><p>Fadnavis said the State Government has consistently worked over the last decade on the concept of sustainable water transport. A comprehensive blueprint for the required infrastructure for water transportation in Mumbai has now been prepared, and there is a need for modern and sustainable vessels to support the initiative.</p><p>He said that effective use of waterways in a metropolis like Mumbai would help reduce pressure on existing transportation systems. There are enormous opportunities for water transport across the country, and the demand for sustainable water transport is expected to grow rapidly in the future. The concept being implemented in Mumbai would also serve as a model for other cities in India.</p><p>Speaking on the occasion, Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane said that the Mumbai Water Metro Project marks a major milestone in Maharashtra’s maritime development. The agreement with an internationally reputed company like Hyke AS would provide new momentum to port development, shipbuilding, and maritime skill development in the state. He added that the Government remains committed to making water transport safer, modern, and commuter-friendly.</p>