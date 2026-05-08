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Maharashtra to establish a water system to meet needs of Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed confidence that the Mumbai Water Metro Project would mark the beginning of a new chapter in modern water transportation in India.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 01:22 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 01:22 IST
India NewsMaharashtrawater

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