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Maharashtra to launch 'My Village, Healthy Village' campaign from April 1

The state government has sanctioned a fund of Rs 80.75 crore for the campaign.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 03:34 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 03:34 IST
India NewshealthMaharashtravillagerural healthcare

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