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Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra to launch online portal for online sale, home delivery of govt publications through India Post

Government publications are currently sold offline through cash transactions at government libraries and during book exhibitions.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 05:03 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 05:03 IST
India NewsMaharashtraIndia PostHome deliveryonline sales

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