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Maharashtra | Two self-styled 'godmen' dupe 27-year-old woman of Rs 1.9 lakh with 'black magic' rituals; arrested

Following a complaint by the woman on April 24, the police launched a probe and traced the accused
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 07:16 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 07:16 IST
India NewsCrimeblack magicNavi Mumbai

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