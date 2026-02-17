Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra: Unit-1 of Tarapur reconnected to grid after life-extension

The story of TAPS-1&2 is not merely one of longevity, but of continuous learning, adaptation, and renewal.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 00:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 February 2026, 00:52 IST
India NewsMaharashtraPalghar

Follow us on :

Follow Us