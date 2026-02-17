<p>Palghar: In a significant milestone in India’s nuclear power generation programme, the Unit-1 of the Tarapur Atomic Power Station (TAPS) in the Palghar district of Maharashtra — the first nuclear power plant of the country — successfully completed a comprehensive life-extension programme and is reconnected to the electricity grid.</p><p>Similarly activities in Unit-2 of TAPS are in an advanced stage of completion and the unit is expected to be connected to the grid shortly.</p><p>TAPS-1&2 are the oldest reactors in operation in the world.</p><p>Commissioned in 1969, TAPS-1 and TAPS-22 were Asia’s first nuclear power reactors outside the erstwhile Soviet Union. </p><p>The story of TAPS-1&2 is not merely one of longevity, but of continuous learning, adaptation, and renewal.</p><p>After more than five decades of safe operation, the units were taken offline for renovation, modernisation and ageing-management activities, which have been executed under stringent regulatory oversight, according to officials of the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL).</p><p>The life-extension programme, implemented in line with global nuclear safety standards with enhanced safety margins, and strengthened long-term operational reliability.</p>.Maharashtra: MMRDA presents Rs 48,072.57 crore budget for 2026–27.<p>Key activities included replacement of reactor recirculation piping with advanced corrosion-resistant material, 3D laser scanning, refurbishment of Turbine-Generator system, improvements in electrical systems.</p><p>The successful completion of such complex activities in this reactor type, reflects NPCIL’s engineering excellence and strong renovation and modernisation capability.</p><p>Over their lifetime, TAPS-1&2 have generated more than 1,00,000 million units of clean electricity, averting release of more than 86 million tonnes of CO 2 equivalent into the environment. The successful completion of these high-end, intricate and specialized activities once again demonstrated the expertise, maturity and strength of NPCIL.</p><p>TAPS-1&2 incorporates robust first-generation BWR design features that have stood the test of time.</p><p>Both units achieved initial criticality on 31 October 1968 and synchronised with the grid in early 1969. </p><p>TAPS-1 entered commercial operation on 28 October 1969, with Unit-2 following soon after. With an original capacity of 210 MWe per unit, Tarapur firmly positioned India among the early adopters of nuclear power and laid the foundation for future indigenous reactor development.</p>