Maharashtra: Week after death of 2 kids, Gadchiroli villagers pledge to eradicate 'black magic cures'

The deaths of two children, reportedly due to lack of treatment, has finally acted as a wake-up call for the people in Maharashtra's Yeragadda village where black magic cures are extremely prevalent. The villagers have now vowed to eradicate superstition and witchcraft.

According to a report by Times of India, the development comes a week after the heart wrenching incident of two boys--six-year-old Bajirao Veladi and his three-year-old brother Dinesh-- passing away. The boys were reportedly suffering from malaria and sickle cell anemia, which needed immediate treatment from a doctor. However, the kids died before reaching the nearby primary healthcare centre.

A picture of the parents carrying their children's bodies on their shoulders had later surfaced online.