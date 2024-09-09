Maharashtra: Week after death of 2 kids, Gadchiroli villagers pledge to eradicate 'black magic cures'

The deaths of two children, reportedly due to lack of treatment, has finally acted as a wake-up call for the people in Maharashtra's Yeragadda village where black magic cures are extremely prevalent. The villagers have now vowed to eradicate superstition and witchcraft.
According to a report by Times of India, the development comes a week after the heart wrenching incident of two boys--six-year-old Bajirao Veladi and his three-year-old brother Dinesh-- passing away. The boys were reportedly suffering from malaria and sickle cell anemia, which needed immediate treatment from a doctor. However, the kids died before reaching the nearby primary healthcare centre.
A picture of the parents carrying their children's bodies on their shoulders had later surfaced online.
According to the report, the village situated in the Gadchiroli district of the state has a local 'pujari' famous for curing diseases through black magic rituals and herbs. Parents of the deceased kids, like several other villagers, are also believers of the 'pujari.'
After the September 4 incident, locals have now pledged to end superstitious beliefs in the village and stop turning to the local priest for curing illness.
Apart from the villagers, the revenue department has also taken stock of the situation and addressed the issue of people trusting quacks more than qualified doctors. Officials from the department have started reaching the region and are conducting local awareness programs to spread knowledge about medical advancements.
It is noteworthy that the district has made headlines earlier as well for brutal witch-hunting of elderly people on suspicions of black magic.
Lack of accessibility to medical treatment is another problem that the tribal district faces. A weeks ago, family members carried an injured tribal man on a cot for about 14 kilometres, crossing a swollen stream by boat, to reach the nearest hospital there.
