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Maharashtra: ‘Wetland emergency’ alarm as flamingo lakes turn toxic

Activists flagged the deteriorating condition of DPS, NRI and T S Chanakya lakes at Nerul, which serve as satellite wetlands for the Ramsar site, the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary (TCFS).
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 10:47 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 10:47 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNavi Mumbai

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