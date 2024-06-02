Maharashtra: With assembly polls in October, fate of top leaders to be decided after June 4

The top leaders include BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, who is the Deputy Chief Minister and calls the shots for the Maha Yuti alliance, state unit President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, his Mumbai counterpart Ashish Shelar, state Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, new entrant Ashok Chavan and Pankaja Munde.

For Congress, its a challenge for state Congress President Nana Patole, Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat and Prithviraj Chavan, Naseem Khan, Prof Varsha Gaikwad who are the key strategists.

However, the performance of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, the two parties that undergone splits, is a major area of concern for Fadnavis, the BJP’s trouble shooter, who had earlier been the Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly and stitched together the new alliance by splitting two parties.

In June-July 2022, Shinde rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray and became the Chief Minister of the Maha Yuti government while Ajit Pawar staged a banner of revolt against his mentor Sharad Pawar joined a year later in June-July 2023 as the Deputy Chief Minister.

While Thackeray now heads the Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar leads NCP (SP).

The elections would have a direct bearing on the fate of Thackeray, his son and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray and their close aides like Sanjay Raut, Anil Desai and Anil Parab.

On the other hand, besides Sharad Pawar, his daughter Supriya Sule, who is Baramati MP and leaders like Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad have a lot at stake. From the Pawar family bastion of Baramati, Ajit Pawar pitted his wife Sunetra Pawar against Supriya Sule, the three-time MP from Baramati.

As far as Maha Yuti is concerned, the BJP has contested the lion’s share of 28 seats, followed by Shinde’s Shiv Sena which contested 15 seats and Ajit Pawar four seats while NCP left one seat for Rashtriya Samaj Paksha founder Mahadev Jankar.

Within the MVA, Thackeray grabbed 21 seats followed by Congress 21 and NCP (SP) 10.

Shinde's core team includes his son and Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde, Uday Samant, Deepak Kesarkar, Sandipan Bhumare, Sanjay Shirsat, Naresh Mhaske among others.