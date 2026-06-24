Maharashtra | Woman arrested for killing lover by pouring hot oil

<p>Latur (Maharashtra): A 45-year-old woman was <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arrest">arrested </a>here on Wednesday for allegedly killing a man, with whom she was in a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/specials/staying-through-the-storm-3913875">relationship</a>, by pouring hot oil on him over a property dispute, police said.</p>.<p>Uddhav Maroti Dahikamble (24), a resident of Nabandi village in Udgir tehsil, succumbed to his injuries at the government hospital here on June 22, ten days after the incident, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer Gajanan Bhatlwande.</p>.<p>According to the complaint lodged by his father, the incident occurred at Uddhav's rented house in Udgir on the afternoon of June 12.</p>.Woman, lover kill her parents, sister for opposing their live-in relationship in Bengaluru.<p>Vandana Madale, a married woman who had separated from her husband, allegedly poured hot oil on him. As per the complaint, the attack stemmed from the illicit relationship between the two and disputes over transferring Uddhav's share of land and property in Madale's name.</p>.<p>Following his death, Udgir Rural Police registered a case of murder under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the woman. She was produced before a court which remanded her in police custody for three days.</p>.<p>Further probe is on, the official said.</p>