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Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra | Woman arrested for killing lover by pouring hot oil

Following his death, Udgir Rural Police registered a case of murder under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the woman.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 13:05 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 13:05 IST
MaharashtraCrimeArrestedKilled

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