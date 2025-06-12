<p>Sangli: Even as ripples caused by the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi are yet to subside, a case has surfaced in Maharashtra's Sangli where a 27-year-old woman allegedly hacked her husband to death just a fortnight after their wedding.</p>.<p>The woman attacked her 53-year-old husband, Anil Lokhande, around 12.30 am on Wednesday after he insisted on consummating their 15-day-old marriage, police said, adding the accused has been arrested.</p>.<p>The couple resided in Kupwad tehsil of Sangli district, a police official said.</p>.<p>It was Lokhande's second marriage as his first wife had died of cancer, he said.</p>.Sonam left behind 'mangalsutra' in homestay: DGP reveals how investigators cracked honeymoon murder.<p>Lokhande's wife was irked by his insistence on consummating the marriage, leading to a heated exchange between them, according to police.</p>.<p>"In a fit of rage, the accused, identified as Radhika, fatally attacked her husband with an axe when he was asleep in bed," an official from Kupwad MIDC police station said.</p>.<p>The woman was later arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said, adding further probe was on into the case.</p>.<p>Indore-based transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly murdered during his honeymoon trip to Meghalaya last month allegedly at the behest of his wife Sonam, as per police.</p>.<p>The police suspect Sonam hatched a conspiracy to murder Raja in connivance with her alleged lover.</p>.<p>Sonam and four others have been arrested so far in connection with the murder.</p>