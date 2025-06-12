Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra: Woman kills husband for insistence on consummating 15-days-old marriage

Lokhande's wife was irked by his insistence on consummating the marriage, leading to a heated exchange between them, according to police.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 04:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2025, 04:39 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimemurder

Follow us on :

Follow Us