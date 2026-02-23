<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra </a>government is committed to resolving the boundary dispute with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>and will undertake welfare measures for the Marathi-speaking people in the border areas, Governor Acharya Devvrat said on Tuesday. </p><p>“My government is committed to resolving the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute and has appointed eminent lawyers to represent Maharashtra in the Supreme Court,” the Governor said while addressing the joint sitting of the Maharashtra legislature on the opening day of the Budget Session.</p>.Mahajan Commission report states final stand on boundary row: H K Patil.<p>“My government is implementing various educational, health care, and other welfare schemes for Marathi-speaking people living in border areas,” he said.</p>.High-powered committee on Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary issue reconstituted.<p>Devvrat started the customary address by paying tributes to Maharashtra's legends. “My government continues to uphold the ideals of Rajmata Jijau, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule, Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar, Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and many other great leaders and social reformers in serving the people of the State,” said Devvrat, who is the Gujarat Governor and holds the additional charge of Maharashtra.</p>