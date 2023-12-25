JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra's Beed records three new cases of coronavirus

Samples of infected people have been sent to a laboratory in Pune to check for the JN.1 sub-variant. Two of the infected persons are from Beed taluka and one is from Vadwani.
Last Updated 25 December 2023, 08:10 IST

Follow Us

Beed: Three persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra’s Beed district, an official said on Monday.

The district administration has appealed to people not to panic and asked them to take necessary precautions, the official from the district health department said.

The RT-PCR tests of three persons came out positive for the infection on Sunday, he said.

“We have sent the samples to a laboratory in Pune to check for the JN.1 sub-variant. Two of the infected persons are from Beed taluka and one is from Vadwani,” the official said.

The patients are in a stable condition and under home quarantine, he said.

As per a bulletin issued by the state health department, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 50 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections since the beginning of the spread of the novel coronavirus to 81,72,135 nearly three years ago.

Of the fresh cases, nine were caused by JN.1, increasing the number of infections tied to the new sub-variant in the state to 10, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 25 December 2023, 08:10 IST)
India NewsCovid-19CoronavirusMaharashtraCovid

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT