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Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra's Brahmapuri hottest in country at 47.2 degrees, heatwave to persist: IMD

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority on Sunday warned that severe heatwave conditions are expected to persist for the next three days.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 17:08 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 17:08 IST
IMDMaharashtraRajasthanheatwaveIndian Meteorological DepartmentHeat

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