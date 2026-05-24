<p>New Delhi: Several states grappled with scorching heat on Sunday, with Brahmapuri in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra emerging as the hottest place in the country at 47.2 degrees Celsius, according to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/india-meteorological-department">Indian Meteorological Department</a>.</p>.<p>The weather office, however, forecast gradual relief from the heat from May 29.</p>.<p>“Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are expected to persist over Central & Northwest India during the next 7 days, and over East & adjoining Peninsular India for the next 3–5 days,” the IMD said in its forecast.</p>.<p>Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius, 3.4 notches above the seasonal average.</p>.<p>Ayanagar and the Ridge weather stations recorded 44.6 degrees Celsius each, followed by Lodhi Road at 43.8 degrees, Palam at 43.7 degrees and Safdarjung at 43.6 degrees Celsius.</p>.<p>In Maharashtra, Brahmapuri in the Vidarbha region saw temperature soaring to 47.2 degrees Celsius, 4.6 notches above normal, making it the hottest place in the country.</p>.<p>Several other places in the region also saw mercury hovering around 45 degrees Celsius.</p>.<p>Chandrapur saw mercury soaring to 45.6 degrees, Wardha registering 45.5 degrees, Nagpur 45.4 degrees, Amraoti 45.2 degrees, and Gondia recording 45 degrees Celsius. In Rajasthan, temperatures hovered between 45 and 46 degrees Celsius.</p>.Heatwave sweeps north India, Delhi crosses 45C mark; Banda in UP records 48.2C.<p>Sri Ganganagar was the hottest place in Rajasthan at 46 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.</p>.<p>Vanasthali was the second hottest place in the state at 45.1 degrees Celsius, followed by 44.9 degrees in Churu, and 44.8 degrees each in Kota, Phalodi, Bikaner, and Jaipur at 43.6 degrees Celsius.</p>.<p>The Jaipur meteorological centre in Jaipur issued a heatwave alert, warning that weather conditions are likely to remain dry across most parts of the state for the next three to four days.</p>.<p>The department further said that on May 26 and 27, mercury in some parts of western Rajasthan may reach 46-47 degrees Celsius.</p>.<p>However, a fresh western disturbance is expected to bring some relief from May 28-29, with possibilities of strong thunderstorms and winds reaching 50-60 kmph, and light rainfall in parts of the state, the IMD said.</p>.<p>In Uttar Pradesh, the capital Lucknow city recorded a maximum of 42.6 degrees Celsius, 2.4 degrees above normal, and a minimum temperature of 28.7 degrees Celsius, 3.2 degrees above normal.</p>.<p>Banda was the hottest place in the state at 46.8 degrees Celsius, 3.3 degrees above normal.</p>.<p>Prayagraj, Orai, and Jansi each recorded 45.6 degrees Celsius, Agra recorded 45.4 degrees and Hamirpur recorded maximum temperature 45.2 degrees Celsius.</p>.<p>“This is likely to lower maximum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius,” it added.</p>.<p>The weather department said hot weather conditions persisted in Haryana and Punjab, with Sirsa reeling at a maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest place in the state, according to the Met.</p>.Heatwave grips north India, Banda hottest in country at 48 degrees Celsius.<p>Sizzling heat gripped Rohtak and Bhiwani, recording temperatures at 45.3 degrees and 44 degrees Celsius, respectively. Ambala saw mercury soaring to 42 degrees, Hisar at 43.8 degrees, Karnal at 42.8 degrees and Gurugram at 41.7 degrees Celsius.</p>.<p>Chandigarh also experienced hot weather at 40.9 degrees Celsius.</p>.<p>Andhra Pradesh, however, is witnessing contrasting weather conditions, with several districts reeling under extreme heat while isolated regions are likely to receive rainfall and thunderstorms over the coming days.</p>.<p>The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority on Sunday warned that severe heatwave conditions are expected to persist for the next three days.</p>