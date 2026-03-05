<p>Mumbai: In an alarming development, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/maharashtra-india">Maharashtra</a>’s debt stock and balance interest payments have reached Rs 9,96,901 crore - just short of Rs 10 lakh crore.</p><p>However, Maharashtra remains one of the most robust and dynamic economies in India, supported by a well-diversified structure spanning agriculture, industry and services with Mumbai serving as the nation’s financial capital and Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Amravati emerging as prominent growth centres. </p><p>According to the Economic Survey of Maharashtra 2025-26, the debt stock currently stood at Rs 9,32,242 crore (budget estimates) while the interest due was Rs 64,659 crore. </p><p>As per the budget estimates of 2025-26 (BE), debt stock of the state is expected to increase by 11.1 per cent over the previous year. </p><p>However, its percentage to the GSDP (18.3 per cent) is expected to be well within the prescribed limit (25 per cent of GSDP) as per Maharashtra Fiscal Management and Budget Management Rules, 2006. </p><p>As per 2025-26 (BE), the major contributor of total debt stock is internal debt of the state, which is expected to be Rs 7,39,859 crore (79.4 per cent), according to the Economic Survey, which was tabled in the Maharashtra Legislature on Thursday. </p>.Maharashtra: MMRDA presents Rs 48,072.57 crore budget for 2026–27.<p>As per the actual expenditure (AE) of 2025-26, the State economy is expected to grow at 7.9 per cent over 2024-25, whereas Indian economy is expected to grow at 7.4 per cent. </p><p>During 2025-26, real Gross State Value Added of agriculture & allied activities, industry and services sector is expected to grow at 3.4 per cent, 5.7 per cent and 9.0 per cent respectively</p><p>As per the AE, nominal (at current prices) Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for 2025-26 is estimated at Rs 51,00,597 crore and real GSDP (at constant 2011-12 prices) is estimated at Rs 28,82,699 crore.</p><p>The state’s share of the State’s nominal GSDP in All-India nominal GDP during 2024-25 is expected to be highest (14.0 per cent), followed by Tamil Nadu (9.4 per cent) and Uttar Pradesh (9.0 per cent).</p><p>As per the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission, the State is entitled to receive a share of 6.441 per cent in total central taxes during the award period (2026-27 to 2030-31). </p><p>The state is also expected to receive Rs 1,09,239 crore as grants-in-aid for local bodies and disaster management during the five-year award period.</p><p>The total funds for the annual schemes 2025-26 are Rs 2,54,560 crore, of which Rs 25,900 crore are for the district annual schemes.</p>