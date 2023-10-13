Maharashtra's decision to hire cops on contractual basis snowballs into political issue

A government resolution (GR) published on Wednesday by the state Home Department said the administration has approved the transfer of Rs 30 crore to the corporation for availing services of these 3,000 personnel.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, a four-time Maharashtra Chief Minister, slammed the government over the issue. “The government is hiring police personnel on contract,” he said.

State Congress President Nana Patole said that the decision was a big mistake.

“Filling up vacant posts in key departments like the police force on a contractual basis is a grave mistake. Maharashtra holds a unique reputation for security in the country, and by initiating contractual police recruitment, the BJP government is putting the security of the state at a great risk,” Patole, a former Speaker, said.