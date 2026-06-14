Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra's digital governance push wins national recognition with two Gold Awards

Maharashtra's success is significant because both award-winning initiatives originate from rural and tribal regions rather than major urban centres.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 11:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 June 2026, 11:05 IST
India NewsMaharashtraGoldnational award

Follow us on :

Follow Us