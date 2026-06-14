Maharashtra's digital governance push wins national recognition with two Gold Awards

<p>Mumbai: Maharashtra's efforts to leverage technology for governance and public service delivery have received national recognition, with two grassroots initiatives from the state securing Gold Awards at the National Awards for e-Governance (NAeG) 2026.</p><p>The awards, regarded among the country's most prestigious recognitions for digital governance, have gone to Kadepur Gram Panchayat in Sangli district (Western Maharashtra) and the Health Department of Zilla Parishad in Nandurbar district (North Maharashtra), underscoring the growing role of technology in transforming rural administration and public healthcare.</p>.Maharashtra govt to table Women Farmers Empowerment Bill in monsoon session.<p>Kadepur Gram Panchayat in Kadegaon taluka was honoured under the category "Grassroots Level Initiatives by Gram Panchayats for Deepening/Widening of Service Delivery". The village has emerged as a model for digital governance by creating an end-to-end technology-driven administrative ecosystem.</p><p>Officials said Kadepur became the first Gram Panchayat in the country to implement a fully paperless e-Office system. The village administration has delivered more than 1,355 online services to over 4,300 beneficiaries while also improving revenue collection through digital payment systems.</p><p>What sets Kadepur apart is its adoption of emerging technologies that are usually associated with urban governance. The Gram Panchayat has deployed eight Artificial Intelligence-based applications for tasks ranging from meeting summarisation and scheme eligibility identification to data analysis and RTI response generation. It has also introduced blockchain-based record management and GIS-enabled geo-tagging of properties, resulting in increased transparency and improved tax collection.</p><p>The village administration has reported 100 per cent resolution of citizen grievances through digital platforms and has conducted all Gram Sabha meetings through dedicated online applications, significantly boosting public participation.</p><p>In a separate category, the Health Department of Zilla Parishad Nandurbar received a Gold Award for its e-Aarogya Dhamni initiative, which uses digital tools to improve healthcare access in one of Maharashtra's most remote and predominantly tribal districts.</p><p>The programme has focused on bridging the gap between healthcare services and tribal communities by enabling faster access to medical assistance, improving monitoring systems and strengthening service delivery in difficult-to-reach areas.</p><p>The twin awards come at a time when governments across India are increasingly focusing on digital governance as a means to improve efficiency, transparency and citizen outreach. Maharashtra's success is significant because both award-winning initiatives originate from rural and tribal regions rather than major urban centres.</p><p>Policy experts say the recognition reflects a broader shift in governance, where technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain and digital service platforms are no longer confined to cities but are increasingly being adopted at the grassroots level to improve everyday governance outcomes.</p>.Five wrestlers killed in accident in western Maharahstra.<p>The awards will be presented during the 29th National Conference on e-Governance in Jaipur on July 1 and 2. Each Gold Award carries a trophy, certificate and an incentive grant of Rs 10 lakh for further strengthening public welfare initiatives.</p><p>The recognition is expected to encourage other local bodies across Maharashtra to adopt similar technology-driven governance models, reinforcing the state's position as one of India's leading adopters of digital public administration and citizen-centric service delivery.</p>