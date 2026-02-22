Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra’s first woman Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar to enter legislature

Incidentally, she is neither a member of the Legislative Assembly nor the Legislative Council.
Last Updated : 22 February 2026, 12:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 February 2026, 11:48 IST
India NewsMaharashtraIndia Politicssunetra pawar

Follow us on :

Follow Us