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Maharashtra's Gadchiroli declared Naxal-free after five Naxals surrender, eight Maoists arrested

The surrendered cadres collectively carried a bounty of Rs 38 lakh.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 10:34 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 10:34 IST
India NewsNaxalMaharahstraGadchiroli

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