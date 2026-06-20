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Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra's Imagicaa Water Park goes dry as water crisis forces closure delayed monsoon impact tourism economy

The facility falls within the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) and attracts thousands of visitors during weekends and holidays.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 07:07 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 07:07 IST
India NewsmonsoonTourismMaharashtraWater crisistheme park

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