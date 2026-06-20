Maharashtra's Imagicaa Water Park goes dry as water crisis forces closure delayed monsoon impact tourism economy

<p>Raigad: The temporary closure of Imagicaa Water Park in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/raigad">Raigad district</a> has underlined how <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/monsoon">delayed monsoons</a> and growing water stress are beginning to impact <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra's</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tourism">tourism and leisure economy</a> - with one of the state's most popular recreational destinations suspending operations until further notice.</p>.<p>Imagicaa world Entertainment Ltd announced that its water park at Khalapur, located between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pune">Pune</a>, has been shut from June 19 following directions from the Maharashtra Irrigation Department to refrain from drawing water from nearby dams due to falling reservoir levels and concerns over the prevailing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/el-nino">El Niño conditions</a>.</p>.<p>While the adjoining Imagicaa Theme Park will continue to operate, the closure of the water park comes at the peak of the summer-vacation and weekend travel season, affecting a major attraction that draws visitors from across Maharashtra and neighbouring states.</p>.<p>The development reflects the wider impact of an erratic monsoon on sectors beyond agriculture and urban water supply. </p>.<p>Tourism-dependent businesses, particularly water-intensive recreational facilities, are increasingly vulnerable to climate-linked disruptions as reservoir levels come under pressure.</p>.<p>Located on the Mumbai-Pune corridor near Khopoli, about 74 km from Mumbai and 60 km from Pune, the Imagicaa complex has emerged over the years as a major family entertainment destination. </p>.<p>The facility falls within the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) and attracts thousands of visitors during weekends and holidays.</p>.Climate change, water scarcity a major challenge for future generations: Judge Vibhu Bakhru.<p>"We had planned a two-day trip to Raigad and one full day at Imagicaa," said Swapnil Shinde, a resident of Thane who was travelling with a group of friends. "Now we will have to change our plans."</p>.<p>In a notice on its website, the company stated: "Due to regional water conservation measures, Imagicaa Water Park will remain temporarily non-operational from June 19 until further notice. Imagicaa Theme Park remains open as usual."</p>.<p>In separate filings to the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange, the company said it had received communication from the Irrigation Department directing it not to utilise water from surrounding dams because of low storage levels.</p>.<p>The management said it would closely monitor the situation and announce the water park's reopening once water availability improves.</p>.<p>The closure comes as several parts of Maharashtra continue to grapple with lower-than-normal reservoir levels following delays in the southwest monsoon, prompting authorities to prioritise drinking water and essential requirements over recreational consumption.</p>.<p>Industry observers say the shutdown is a reminder that climate variability and water scarcity are increasingly becoming business risks for tourism infrastructure, particularly water parks, resorts and hospitality projects dependent on assured water supplies. As Maharashtra awaits stronger monsoon activity, the reopening of one of its most popular leisure attractions will depend not on visitor demand, but on rainfall.</p>