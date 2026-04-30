<p>Maheshwar (Khargone): Celebrating the legacy of Punyashlok Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar, the iconic Holkar queen of the Maratha-Malwa kingdom, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> government’s grand water pilgrimage concluded at Maheshwar on the banks of the Narmada River on Wednesday night.</p><p>The Jal Yatra was received by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madhya-pradesh">Madhya Pradesh</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohan-yadav">Mohan Yadav</a> at the ghats of the Maheshwar temple.</p><p>The five-day-long 'Goda to Narmada Jal Yatra 2026' started from two places in Maharashtra on April 25 — Trimbakeshwar in Nashik district and Chondi in Ahilyanagar district.</p>.CM Devendra Fadnavis launches Goda–Narmada Jal Yatra, vows drought-free Maharashtra.<p>The Jal Yatra passed through five districts of Maharashtra and three districts of Madhya Pradesh, carrying water from 130 rivers and sacred soil from Chondi before concluding at Ahilya Ghat on the banks of the Narmada.</p><p>The Jal Yatra was led by Maharashtra’s Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, who oversees the Krishna and Godavari river basins.</p><p>Trimbakeshwar, the origin of the Godavari River — often referred to as the Dakshina Ganga — is home to one of the twelve Jyotirlingas. The temple is unique for its three-faced linga, symbolising the Hindu trinity of Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva.</p><p>Chondi is the birthplace of Ahilyabai Holkar.</p><p>While water from the Godavari River was taken in an urn at Trimbakeshwar, soil from Chondi was carried to Maheshwar.</p>.Maharashtra: Grand water pilgrimage to commemorate Ahilyabai Holkar.<p>The Maharashtra Chief Minister flagged off the Jal Yatra from Trimbakeshwar, while the procession at Chondi was flagged off by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Legislative Council Chairperson Prof Ram Shinde.</p><p>What made the Jal Yatra special was the presence of Shrimant Yuvraj Maharaj Yeshwant Holkar Bahadur, from the Indore Sansthan royal family and the 16th descendant of Ahilyabai Holkar, at both the launch and the conclusion of this first-of-its-kind water conservation and awareness initiative in India.</p><p>The water from rivers of Maharashtra was poured into the Narmada amid chants of “Namami Devi Narmade” and a vibrant fireworks display.</p><p>Besides, the soil will be used to plant a bel (bael) sapling in the Rajwada premises.</p><p>“The water conservation, water management, public welfare and good governance of Ahilyabai Holkar continue to inspire even today. She was ahead of her time and a visionary in the true sense,” said Vikhe-Patil.</p><p>“Youth, farmers and self-help groups came together during the Jal Yatra to demonstrate public participation and raise awareness,” said Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.</p><p>Dr Yadav said that Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar was an ideal warrior, a powerful ruler and a virtuous figure who brought great pride to Sanatan culture.</p><p>Dr Yadav noted that Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh are like “twin brothers” due to their shared heritage.</p><p>“The Madhya Pradesh government is also constructing Devi Ahilya Lok in Maheshwar, with its foundation stone to be laid soon. A four-lane highway is being developed to improve connectivity to Maheshwar. Following Lokmata’s legacy of building temples, ghats and public amenities, the state government is also working on better management of religious sites and connecting pilgrimage towns through helicopter services,” he said.</p>