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Maharashtra’s Jal Yatra concludes on banks of Narmada river

The Jal Yatra was received by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at the ghats of the Maheshwar temple.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 03:50 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 03:50 IST
India NewsMaharashtraMadhya PradeshNarmada

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