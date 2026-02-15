<p>Mumbai: With <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra’s </a>Soundala becoming India’s first “caste-free village” and many more to follow suit, the Mahatma Phule Samaj Seva Mandal (MPSSM), which is the inspiration behind the move, has called for declaring 5 February as the International Caste-Free Day. </p><p>“It was on 5 February 2026 that the Gram Sabha of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/maharashtras-soundala-becomes-caste-free-village-3896071">Soundala </a>village in Nevasa tehsil of Ahilyanagar district declared itself a caste-free village by adopting the guiding principle <em>“amchi jaat…manav”</em> (my caste is human)…we are requesting that the day be declared as the International Caste-Free Day,” Pramod Zinjade, President, MPSSM said. </p><p>The MPSSM has submitted a formal request to the United Nations with copies of the representation submitted to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, United Nations Human Rights Council. </p><p>“If recognized globally, 5 February would serve as a symbol of unity, equality, and human dignity beyond caste, race, or social divisions,” Jinjade said. </p>.Maharashtra’s Soundala becomes caste-free village.<p>According to him, the villagers of Soundala organized a voluntary blood donation camp and collectively took a humanitarian pledge stating, “my caste is human,” firmly rejecting caste-based discrimination and social exclusion. </p><p>“This initiative promotes equality, dignity, fraternity, and human rights in alignment with global principles of social justice and the Sustainable Development Goals,” he said.</p><p>In the letter, MPSSM has submitted copies of the original resolution in Marathi and its transition in English. </p><p>Soundala’s Sarpanch Sharad Baburao Argade had presided over the 5 February meeting. </p>.Caste on campus: A case for substantive equality.<p>The resolution states: “The Gram Sabha passed a unanimous resolution that there will be no discrimination based on the caste, religion, creed and lineage in the village of Soundala. All the citizens of the village are equal and we have resolved to accept the feeling ‘my caste – human’. All the public places, government services, water sources, temples, cremation grounds, schools, social functions etc will be open to one and all. No one from the village will post anything that can cause any ethnic bias of untouchability, social boycott and social injustice and in case anyone is found to be doing this the Gram Panchayat and Gram Sabha will take necessary action. Henceforth, Soundala village is being declared as a ‘Caste Free Village’.”</p><p>The resolution has also been submitted to the Maharashtra government for necessary action.</p><p>This resolution is inspired by the thoughts of equality and humanitarian of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution, social reformist -couple Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj and Mahatma Gandhi. </p>