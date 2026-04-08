Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai turning textile waste into opportunity

Navi Mumbai has emerged as a pioneer by setting up India’s first municipal Textile Recovery Facility in Belapur through the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 05:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 April 2026, 05:39 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNavi MumbaiTextile

Follow us on :

Follow Us